Rapper Tee Grizzley signs esports partnership inside his own ‘GTA Online’ server

Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley has signed a major partnership with esports lifestyle brand XSET, completing the deal inside his own GTA Online server.

In a clip of footage shared online, Tee can be seen inside his Grizzley World RP online server before he receives a phone call from an XSET representative. He and his Grizzley Gang then move to what appears to be a hotel lobby to sign the deal.

I just watched an Esports Org sign a rapper inside a GTA RP server… lol what the XSET officially signs Tee Grizzley to the team pic.twitter.com/Qyualcim6A — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 6, 2022

“I’m excited to join XSET and take Grizzley Gang Gaming to the next level,” said Grizzley in a statement.

As a part of the partnership, Grizzley and XSET will join forces to invite ex-convicts to join the Grizzley Gang in a bid to rehabilitate them and show them the positive impact gaming can have. Grizzley himself served time for an attempted robbery back in 2014. More recently, he gifted a PC to a friend who was under house arrest, and who is now a professional streamer.

“I’ve always loved gaming for fun, but now it’s so much more than that,” the rapper continued. “I’ve seen how this industry can really change lives and I can’t wait to provide more opportunities for people who have faced similar challenges and adversities as I have.”

WELCOME @TEEGRIZZLEY x THE GRIZZLEY GANG TO XSET. History was made last night as Tee Grizzley and the Grizzley Gang joined XSET, LIVE, in game, during a storyline inside Tee’s GTA RP server.#RepTheSet❌ pic.twitter.com/meLQ6aDvzM — XSET (@XSET) April 6, 2022

“XSET is about pushing boundaries and redefining the world of gaming,” said XSET co-founder Clinton Sparks.

“We are excited to welcome Tee Grizzley to the set to help give a second chance to those who need one, as well as continuing to introduce gaming to those unfamiliar with the opportunities it provides. XSET is building the world’s greatest culture club and Tee with his music, gaming and entrepreneurial spirit is an amazing representation of what that means.”

