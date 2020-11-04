Rare confirms ‘Sea Of Thieves’ next-gen enhancements

With both Xbox Series consoles launching next week (November 10), Rare has announced the enhancements for Sea Of Thieves.

The developer revealed on Twitter that each console will be receiving different upgrades, aiming to take full advantage of the next-gen hardware when both launch on November 10.

Xbox Series X owners will be able to run Sea Of Thieves with a full 4K resolution, along with the ability to play the game at 60 frames per second (fps). On the other hand, Xbox Series S users have been confirmed to receive 1080p resolution, whilst also supporting 60fps. Both will also see improved loading times.

Check out the full announcement tweet below:

Excited about setting sail on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S? These are the key optimisations for your next-gen Sea of Thieves experience, so get set to enjoy some silky-smooth skelly smashing: ⏱️ Improved load times

⬛ 4K, 60FPS on Xbox Series X

⬜ 1080p, 60FPS on Xbox Series S pic.twitter.com/RESsON2uxZ — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) November 4, 2020

Sea Of Thieves joins the Xbox Series launch line-up of thirty titles, with pre-existing games such as Forza Horizon 4 and Fortnite confirmed to be upgraded for the new hardware.

Other games announced to be getting next-gen enhancements include Gears 5, which will offer the option to replace fan favourite character, Marcus Fenix, with Guardians Of the Galaxy star, Dave Bautista. 120fps will also be supported, along with reduced input latency for both the campaign and multiplayer.

Borderlands 3 will also be getting a next-gen patch on launch day. The developer confirmed that the free upgrade will include 4K visuals, 60fps and the ability to play three to four play local co-operative play.

A week after the consoles’ launch, Halo: The Master Chief Collection will be joining the selection of backwards compatible games to receive enhancements. Features such as 4K resolution and 120fps support are said to be included.