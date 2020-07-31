Rare has announced the ‘Battletoads’ release date for this summer

The cult-classic Battletoads is getting a reboot and will be releasing this summer on PC and Xbox One.

Read More: The Xbox Games Showcases proves that exclusivity wars are far from over

Fans can expect to dive into Battletoads on August 20 and the game will also be a part of the Xbox Game Pass service, allowing subscribers to download the game for free on day one. PC players will have the option to download the game through Windows 10 or Steam.

The game is being developed by Dlala Studios in partnership with original creators, Rare, and a new trailer has accompanied the announcement which showcases the game in action.

Advertisement

Throughout the trailer, players are given a taste of Battletoads’ gameplay and how the title aims to blend multiple genres, alongside the game’s cartoony visuals that the series is known for. While primarily being a side scrolling beat em’ up, other sections of the game will involve platforming, vehicle segments and puzzles.

You can check out the release date trailer below:

An official news post on the Xbox website provides a further description of Battletoads, which reads: “Zitz, Rash and Pimple are three brawling bruisers from outer space who can morph parts of their bodies to dish out extra destruction”.

“The targets of said destruction, are often the Dark Queen and her abominable allies, in action that takes place across a variety of beat ‘em up, platforming, and racing stages”.

Advertisement

Xbox recently hosted a presentation which outlined many upcoming titles that will be exclusive to the brand. Halo Infinite received an extended gameplay demonstration and revealed numerous new features, such as the series moving to an open-world setting.

A new Fable was also announced and is being developed by Playground Games, a studio who are notoriously known for its work on the Forza Horizon series.