Rare ‘Pokémon’ Blastoise card sells for $360,000

A rare Blastoise card has been sold for a whopping US$360,000.

Collectible grading website CGC Trading Cards announced the sale on YouTube, following a Heritage auction for the card and other collectible items on Thursday, January 14. The Pokémon card was sold for US$360,000 and has been certified to be one of just two presentation cards produced.

The presentation cards, per CGC, were produced as a test print “for media use to demonstrate what an English Pokémon card would look like”, which resulted in CGC including a notation of “Commissioned Presentation” on the card’s label.

Advertisement

Watch the auction below.

The two rare Blastoise presentation card were printed in 1998 by Wizards Of The Coast and come with blank backs, whereas the other cards in the test pack that were printed have Magic: The Gathering backings. The status of the second blank-back Blastoise presentation card is currently unknown.

At the same Heritage auction, a Pokémon First Edition Base Set Sealed Booster Box was also sold for US$408,000. Other sales made during the auction include a first edition copy of the Batman #1 comic book for US$2.2million.

In other Pokémon news, a Nintendo Switch remake of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl is rumoured to be announced in February. French leaker Kelios first leaked that the games would receive a full remaster late last year.

Advertisement

According to Pokemon Centre, the remakes are slated for an official announcement in February, with the game releasing around November of this year. A Nintendo Direct presentation scheduled for February 27 has since leaked, although Nintendo has yet to confirm the showcase.