‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’ gones gold ahead of June launch

Insomniac Games has announced that its upcoming PS5 exclusive title Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has gone gold.

The developer shared the news on Friday (May 14) on its official Twitter account, alongside a short video of the new character Rivet catching a golden bolt. The clip also features a PS5 pop up notification that reads “Gone Gold!”.

“We’re pleased to announce that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has Gone Gold ahead of its release on June 11th exclusively on PlayStation 5,” Insomniac Games said. Going gold refers to videos game being ready to be pressed onto discs for mass distribution.

We’re pleased to announce that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has Gone Gold 🔩 ahead of its release on June 11th exclusively on PlayStation 5. #RatchetPS5 pic.twitter.com/DKgbc5Jd3C — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) May 13, 2021

Advertisement

Insomniac Games has also shared details on how Sony’s DualSense controller will be specially utilised for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. In a May 13 PlayStation Blog post, the developer revealed that the controller’s haptics will be used to elevate the gaming experience through “subtle cues”.

“Although firing weapons and striking different surfaces with your wrench were no-brainers for haptics, we found that we could also use many more subtle cues that make the haptic canvas feel full,” said Insomniac. “The simple act of picking up bolts from a defeated enemy is that much more satisfying when you feel a tiny impulse from each on in your hands, complemented by a subtle controller sound.”

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is Insomniac Games’ latest PlayStation-exclusive game for Sony, following Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which launched alongside the PS5 in November last year. However, unlike Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will only release exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

In other Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart news, several game developers have given the game high praise for its impressive film-like graphics. “I don’t think I’ve seen a modern AAA game where gameplay so closely hits the same visual fidelity bar of cinematics,” said Scott Lowe, a games industry communications professional who had previously worked at Activision and Naughty Dog.