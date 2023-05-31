‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’ is coming to PC this summer

Nixxes Software has announced that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be coming to PC in July, after launching as a PS5 exclusive in 2021.

READ MORE: The 8 best PC games you need to play in 2023

Set to launch through Steam and the Epic Games Store on July 26, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be the latest PlayStation exclusive to make its way to PC.

A third-person platforming shooter, Rift Apart follows series heroes Ratchet and Clank as they work to save the universe from a dimension-hopping villain.

Advertisement

As detailed on PlayStation.Blog, Rift Apart will debut on PC with support for more graphics settings and customisation. This includes optimisation for ultra-wide monitors, along with customisable tiers of ray-traced reflections and shadows.

The PC version will also include support for Nvidia‘s DLSS 3 and AMD‘s FSR 2, software that makes running games at a higher resolution less intensive. Finally, the port will also offer customisable mouse and keyboard controls, controller support, and unlocked framerates.

While Rift Apart was created by Marvel’s Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games, its PC port is being handled by Nixxes Software, which was acquired by Sony in 2021.

Since then, Nixxes has assisted in bringing a remastered version of Marvel’s Spider-Man, along with its Miles Morales expansion, to PC.

On Sony’s part, Ratchet & Clank will be the latest in a string of PlayStation titles that have shed their exclusivity status to launch on PC.

Advertisement

A number of flagship PlayStation games — including Sony Santa Monica‘s God Of War reboot, The Last Of Us Part 1, Returnal, Uncharted, and Horizon Zero Dawn — have made their way to Steam in recent years, while Sony recently confirmed that even more PC ports are planned (via PC Gamer).

In other Sony news, CD Projekt Red has denied rumours that it is being acquired by the PlayStation manufacturer, with CEO Adam Kiciński claiming the Witcher developer is “not for sale”.