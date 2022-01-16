‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’ receives nine nominations for D.I.C.E Awards

Insomniac Games’ Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has been nominated nine separate times at this year’s D.I.C.E Awards.

The winners will be revealed at a special 25th-anniversary edition of the D.I.C.E. awards ceremony on February 24, as spotted by Eurogamer. The page that announced the finalists says:

“Fifty-nine games released in 2021 received nominations. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart leads the pack with nine nominations, followed by Deathloop earning eight. Tying for six nominations each are Inscryption and It Takes Two, with Returnal earning five nods, and Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Resident Evil Village each taking four. Finalists for 2021’s top honour, Game of the Year, are: Deathloop, Inscryption, It Takes Two, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal.”

The same list of nominees is also up for Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction, with Returnal swapped for The Artful Escape.

“From all of us at the Academy, we want to thank our peer panellists who continue to dedicate their energy, expertise, and time in evaluating and selecting 2021’s best games,” said Meggan Scavio, president of the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences. “And to all our finalists, congratulations! You continue to amaze us with how you push the boundaries of creativity, technical innovation, and storytelling. We’re excited to celebrate your achievements at the 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards.”

In other news, the God Of War developers responsible for the PC port have explained their decision to put DLSS into the game. “We wanted to address hitting a wide space of machines, so the image scalars basically allow a lot of scalability for the player,” said Steve Tolin of Jetpack Interactive. “Once we put in our own temporal image scaler, then it was okay, now, let’s support the DLSS and the AMD scaler, to basically give players the vast variety of options, to be able to tune it to get that experience that they need.”