‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’ weapon opens portal for PlayStation mascots

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will feature a new weapon that will open portals to other characters from PlayStation and beyond throughout the years.

As unveiled by developer Insomniac Games (via Twitter), the RYNO 8 will shoot a beam of purple light before opening a portal and dragging some familiar faces to the Lombax’s galaxy. Gameplay footage shows Ratchet firing the weapon, only to see a Thunderjaw from Horizon: Zero Dawn materialise in-game.

Various other images were shared by the PlayStation studio, such as Nathan Drake in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, PS2 mascot Sly Cooper, as well as the Player from Sunset Overdrive.

The latter of which launched on Xbox, but Sony recently registered a trademark for the game. Developer Insomniac Games currently owns the IP. The trademark was issued on April 24 and indicated that the property is still owned by Insomniac. Sony has yet to confirm if this means the game is getting a port.

Ratchet: We made it outta the rift with a new super weapon: the RYNO 8! Clank: It seems this device can drop objects from other dimensions into ours. Fascinating.#RatchetPS5Takeover #SunsetOverdrive @Guerrilla @SuckerPunchProd @Naughty_Dog @PlayStation pic.twitter.com/TavBdHw3oL — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 7, 2021

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the first big test for the PlayStation 5. In NME’s four-star review, Tom Regan said: “from its tightly scripted set pieces to some carefully deployed camera angles, everything about Rift Apart feels painstakingly polished.

It is currently sat at an 88 Metacritic score at the time of writing.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will exclusively launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 11th, 2021.

Ahead of the launch, Insomniac confirmed that the upcoming sci-fi action platformer has a slim install size of 33GB, taking advantage of techniques previously used on Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

Additionally, it seems a PS5 bundle featuring the game has leaked, thanks to a French retailer, though nothing has been officially announced yet.