‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’ will have an optional 60FPS mode

Insomniac Games has delved into some of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’s graphical modes and one of them will allow the game to be played in 60 frames per second (FPS).

According to an interview with the developer at Japanese site Famitsu, the translation reveals Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is aiming to usher in the next-generation as one of the PS5’s launch window titles with multiple graphic options.

Depending on the player’s preference, the choice of either playing the game in 4K/30FPS will be available, or at 60FPS with a lower frame rate which has not yet been specified.

In an interview with @WeeklyFamitsu today we confirmed #RatchetPS5 will offer an option to play at 60fps! https://t.co/HRFKHgDE3c pic.twitter.com/7TdyaTdtAv — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) August 28, 2020

The developer also spoke about how the original PS2 games ran at 60FPS up until midway through the PS3’s lifespan, noting that while Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart supports a higher frame rate, it was actually built with 30FPS in mind.

“In this game, we’ve [Insomniac Games] focused on balancing the comfort of the action with beautiful graphics while allowing players to choose between two different resolutions and frame rates,” the developer said. “From the second half of the PS3 [we] made the choice to make the graphics beautiful by discarding the 60FPS of the PS2 era and making it 30FPS, and the gameplay has actually been made on the premise of 30FPS.”

Alongside these graphical options, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will make use of the PS5’s SSD, which allows for instantaneous loading. Gameplay up until this point has showcased the duo being transported between worlds in mere seconds.

During GamesCom Opening Night Live, fans were treated to just under eight unedited minutes of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart gameplay, which showcased the game’s stunning visuals through the power of the PS5, running at the developer’s intended 4K/30FPS mode.