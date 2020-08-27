Watch new ‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’ footage running on a PS5

Insomniac Games has released a new gameplay demo for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart that features footage of the game running on a PlayStation 5.

The new footage closed out the GamesCom Opening Night Live show with stunning next-gen visuals and showcased how the PS5’s SSD will allow for instant loading in-game. The seven-and-a-half minute long segment showed an extended look at the level shown for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’s initial reveal.

One of the game’s major features is the ability to use rifts to warp across the level and even to brand new worlds. Ray-tracing effects, alongside intricate character animations, particle effects and vibrant visuals were all under the spotlight and are said to only be capable on next-gen hardware.

See the full gameplay footage in action below:

In a brief interview with Geoff Keighley after the demonstration, the developer announced the new game is an entirely standalone adventure, however there will be hints to past entries throughout the narrative.

Insomniac Games has promised to share more details closer to launch, including information on the female Lombax character shown who has already been confirmed to be a playable character.

The developer also announced that the game will be released within the “launch window” for PlayStation 5, however no specific date was revealed.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is likely to join PS5 launch games such as such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It’s also heavily suggested that Demon’s Souls could also be launching alongside the PS5.