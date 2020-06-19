Rating board leaks ‘Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time’

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has reportedly been leaked by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee.

The leak was spotted by Gematsu and comes complete with the box art, which indicates that the game will be coming out on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

You can see the leaked box art below:

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time rated for PS4, Xbox One in Taiwan https://t.co/BRn89XmnWC pic.twitter.com/ATI2ENhgUU — Gematsu (@gematsucom) June 19, 2020

There’s also an official description for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time that accompanies the box art. “Crash is relaxing and exploring his island in his time, 1998, when he finds a mysterious mask hidden away in a cave, Lani-Loli,” it reads. “The mask is one of the Quantum Masks and apparently knows Aku-Aku, Crash’s mask friend! With the Quantum Masks returning and a Quantum Rift appearing near our heroes, they decide to bravely head through to different times and dimensions to stop whoever is responsible.”

Earlier this week, various publications received a mysterious jigsaw puzzle which, when assembled, reveals a new character. Other games from developer Toys For Bob have teased its previous titles in similar ways before. The Spyro Reignited Trilogy came with purple eggs in the post alongside a message reading “something’s about to hatch”. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fuelled also received something similar with members of the press being delivered a pair of fluffy orange dice teasing an upcoming reveal at the Game Awards.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time could potentially be revealed during the Developer Showcase on June 22, where a “surprise major AAA title” will be announced.

In related news, the popular action-platformer Ratchet & Clank franchise is getting a new iteration on the upcoming PlayStation 5 console. It will utilise the consoles power to instantly load new worlds and showcase the graphical power of the next-gen system.