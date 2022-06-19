‘Ready Or Not’ back on Steam following trademark dispute

Void Interactive has announced that Ready Or Not is back up on Steam, after it was removed from the platform earlier in the week.

The tactical shooter disappeared from Steam earlier this week for an unknown reason, only for Void Interactive to announce that it was due a “suggested trademark infringement.”

Yesterday (June 18), Void revealed that Ready Or Not is now back up on Steam, with the trademark dispute presumably resolved after the developer promised to commit to rectifying the issue.

“Ready Or Not is back on Steam and now once again available!” wrote Void Interactive. “We are very sorry about this downtime and hope it was not too inconvenient.”

The Steam page now has the Early Access title once again available for purchase, after an issue with the Night Club map. A takedown request was issued via Steam, with Void Interactive saying it takes “IP concerns very seriously, and in a show of good faith, we have decided to remove the subject materials.”

Ready Or Not’s new Night Club map depicts the scene of a nightclub after a terrorist attack, with piles of bodies strewn across the map itself. The map was also released on the anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting from 2016.

This follows news last year that Void Interactive split with publisher Team17 regarding Ready Or Not, a mere day after it was announced that the game would have a school shooting level included.

