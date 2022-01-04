‘Ready Or Not’ will add new weapons and game mode options in January

Void Interactive has revealed that Ready Or Not will receive a fairly hefty update in January, and has outlined what fans can expect.

In a Steam blog shared last week (December 31), Void Interactive said it was “incredibly humbled and grateful for all the support and attention Ready Or Not has received”, and revealed that more content is planned to launch this month.

This includes four new weapons – the R7, MK.15, Krinkov SLR and MK1 BCM – as well as updated models for several pieces of equipment.

Advertisement

Four of Ready Or Not‘s maps will also be updated with extra game modes to choose from. This includes Hostage Rescue on Caesar’s Cars Dealership, Active Shooter and Hostage Rescue on Wenderly Hills Hotel, Raid on 213 Park Homes, and Bomb Defusal at Port Hoken.

Along with all of the new content, Ready Or Not is also getting a bit of a polish to remove some outdated content. “Legacy” voice lines will be removed, while civilians will get more voice lines added. Finally, a new voice actor will speak for the Tactical Operation Command.

Elsewhere in the update, testing for several different language localisations will be made available. There will also be improved in-game communication, reworked penalties for rules of engagement, and more.

Back in December, Void Interactive parted ways with publisher Team17. Both sides “mutually agreed that Team17 will no longer publish Ready Or Not,” and there was speculation that this was due to Void Interactive’s plans to add a school shooting level to the campaign.

Advertisement

In other news, January’s free Twitch Prime games have been announced. Subscribers can get their hands on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Two Point Hospital, and another seven games.