‘Realm Royale Reforged’ relaunches the battle royale with massive overhaul

Realm Royale, the battle royale game that first launched in 2018, is back with a massive overhaul update and a brand new name.

Now named Realm Royale Reforged, developer Heroic Leap Games and publisher Hi-Rez Studios announced that the free-to-play game has returned after a long hiatus.

The battle royale now features an improved class system, all-new weapons, and abilities, as well as free content available to all players. A brand new cinematic launch trailer also debuted, confirming that game is now available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Advertisement

Some big adjustments have also been made to Realm Royale Reforged, as the previous ‘Runes’ system has been removed and replaced with ‘Armor’. There are now four different pieces of armor that can be looted, equipped, and upgraded throughout the course of a game, each of which grants unique buffs and bonuses.

At launch, only Solos and Trios will be available, while Duos and Squads will be unavailable. The developer said that it believes “this direction is healthiest for the game” as it will come with added benefits, such as 60 players plus non-playable characters (NPCs) per match, balanced gameplay, and Limited Time Modes that don’t interrupt matchmaking.

Additionally, as a way to thank original players of Realm Royale, veterans will be fitted with the OG Bundle upon logging in which includes four class skins, avatars, a chicken skin, a loading screen, and a spray.

New players can also grab the Forged in Fire Bundle for free for a limited time, which will unlock brand-new cosmetics such as the Phoenix Chicken Skin and Skydive Skin, along with several more skins and avatars.

In other news, Deep Silver’s upcoming zombie sequel Dead Island 2 will feature Amazon Alexa voice control. The new software is called Alexa Game Control and will allow players to speak certain prompts that will register in-game.