Rebirth Island teased in new ‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ trailer

Following leaks of Rebirth Island last week, the new location has officially been confirmed for Season One of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Rebirth Island was officially unveiled through a new cinematic trailer for Season One of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The area appears to be a rework of the Alcatraz map from the Blackout mode of Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4. The trailer does not include gameplay footage of Rebirth Island, which was only teased in the clip through a photo.

Watch the Season One cinematic trailer for Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War below.

The narrative trailer also introduces a new one-eyed operator, Vikhor “Stitch” Kuzmin, who is an ex-KGB leader of the Nova 6 program, an experimental chemical weapons production site on Rebirth Island.

Kuzmin shares his story in the video, giving players context on the events that transpired on Rebirth Island in the past. Kuzmin was working on producing Nova 6, a type of poison gas, when he was stopped and tortured by Russel Adler in the 1960s.

He returns in the ‘80s to exact his revenge on Adler, and picks up production on Nova 6. The clip also includes a scenes of Adler and his team surrounded in a new location called Mall At The Pines, which speculated to serve as the new Gulag in Warzone.

The introduction of Rebirth Island, Kuzmin, and potentially Mall At The Pines, are scheduled to arrive on December 16 when Season One of Black Ops Cold War launches, one week after it was initially scheduled to be released.