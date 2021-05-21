‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ gets VR mod in early access

A new mod for Red Dead Redemption 2 will let players experience Rockstar’s open world Western in VR.

The mod is the work of developer Luke Ross, who also created a VR mod for Grand Theft Auto V.

The Red Dead Redemption 2 VR mod is available in early access on PC exclusively to supporters of Ross’s Patreon for £8 per month, which will also grant access to future mods he plans to work on.

In its current state, the game can be played in first-person or third-person with a gamepad.

A video of the VR mod in action, recorded by UploadVR, can be viewed below.

Back in 2019, UploadVR reported that Ross had dismissed the possibility of a VR mod for Red Dead Redemption 2, after benchmarking sessions led him to conclude that “there is no way that during 2020 a new GPU will come out that will be able to render RDR2 at the combination of quality, resolution, FOV and frame rate that is needed for proper VR”.

On his Patreon page, Ross explains that he had to create a whole new framework for Red Dead Redemption 2: “Basically everything I had built for GTA V mod was now useless and needed rewriting from scratch.”

After taking the plunge, he spent six months working on the mod full-time and now intends to use Patreon to continue improving the Red Dead mod and hopes to mod other games like Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Watch Dogs: Legion.

The online multiplayer component of Red Dead Redemption 2, Red Dead Online, released as a standalone game last November. It has also been added to Xbox Game Pass.

