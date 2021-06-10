‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ mod adds a bunch of dogs to call your own

Modders have added the ability to befriend any dog you meet in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Last Friday (June 4) modder Shtivi released Dog Companion, a mod for Red Dead Redemption 2 that allows a variety of friendly canines to join you on your travels.

Rockstar Games already included fifteen different breeds of dog in the base version of Red Dead Redemption 2 which means with this mod enabled players will be able to pick from a variety of fluffy friends.

In addition to allowing you to recruit these dogs to your cowboy cause, Dog Companion introduces a variety of gameplay features and commands designed to help you get the most out of your new dog.

These features include the option to command your dog to sit and wait for you outside of buildings.

Your new companion isn’t just for show – any of the dogs you pick up along the way will help out in all sorts of ways, including joining you to fight both human and animal enemies.

On top of this, dogs can track and locate prey, making them useful for anyone planning to go hunting.

You can download the Dog Companion mod from its page on Nexus Mods, which includes a set of handy instructions for installing and using the mod.

Instructions on the page note that you’ll need AB’s ScripthookRDR2 and an Asi loader (which is usually included with Scripthook) for this to work.

Once that’s sorted, you can jump straight into searching Red Dead Redemption 2 to find a canine for your cowboy.

There’s an in-game tutorial to help players get started but there’s also a certain bug report that suggests there’s a chance your dog may fall from the sky.

In other news, Red Dead Online will soon be adding the ability to rob camps and homesteads