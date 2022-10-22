‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Stadia player can now transfer his 6,000 hour save to another platform

The Red Dead Redemption 2 player who stood to lose nearly 6,000 hours of playtime can now transfer his save from Stadia to another platform.

YouTuber ItsColourTV was one of many gaming casualties that emerged after Google announced the imminent death of its streaming platform Stadia. Upon the announcement, the YouTuber shared his 5,907 hours of playtime in Red Dead Redemption 2 with a tweet saying, “No you don’t understand how seriously pissed off I am.”

Desperate to save everything he had earned in the game, Colour contacted Rockstar saying, “Please let us do a one-time character transfer I am begging you.”

Advertisement

Thankfully he’s pissed off no longer, as Rockstar has come to the rescue. In a Tweet, Colour revealed that Rockstar had reached out to him with some good news. Anyone who played Red Dead Redemption 2 on Stadia within the 30 days prior to Google announcing its demise will be able to transfer any “earned RDO$, Gold Bars, XP, Role XP and Role Tokens” to another existing account on PC, Xbox One or PlayStation 4.

ATTENTION ALL RDO PLAYERS ON STADIA – @RockstarGames has finally reached out to me with some good news!!! See their message below! pic.twitter.com/6RlUWZB3vA — Colour (@ItsColourTV) October 19, 2022

To do so, Stadia players will need to have the target game account linked to their Rockstar Social Club account.

Colour was predictably jubilant about the news, adding in a follow-up Tweet that “I doubt this would have been possible if it weren’t for all of the creators and gaming journalists that picked up my story and raised awareness. I have all of you to thank as you have helped save an entire community of players from losing all their online progress.”

Rockstar is just the latest developer to let Stadia players transfer their saves before the platform is permanently shut down. CD Projekt Red has already announced that Cyberpunk 2077 players on Stadia will be able to transfer their progress to other platforms.

In other gaming news, there’s a double XP weekend happening right now in Overwatch 2.