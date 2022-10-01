‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Stadia player will lose 6000 hours of playtime

One Red Dead Redemption 2 player will lose nearly 6,000 hours on Stadia following the news of the service shutting down.

Earlier this week (September 29), Google announced that it will be closing down its cloud gaming service Stadia next year. After the news broke, Google said players will continue to have access to their games library and play games on the service through to January 18, 2023 with all games purchased through the service refunded.

The confirmation left plenty of players concerned about what this means going forward, with some obviously worried about their save data.

One player of Red Dead Redemption 2 in particular has nearly 6,000 hours dedicated to the game on Stadia and will lose that massive amount of progress in consequence of the platform shutting down (via GamesRadar).

No you don't understand how seriously pissed off I am pic.twitter.com/UZ157WLmru — Colour (@ItsColourTV) September 29, 2022

After the announcement, YouTuber ItsColourTV took to Twitter to share his worries, saying, “No you don’t understand how seriously pissed off I am,” providing a screenshot of his 5,907 hours of playtime in the Rockstar title.

In a follow-up tweet, the player tweeted at Rockstar itself saying, “…please let us do a one-time character transfer I am begging you.” Without anyway to transfer his save data, ItsColourTV’s roughly 246 days of playtime will be unfortunately lost.

Rockstar hasn’t responded to the request at this time but the tweet has gained much attention online with some players suggesting the YouTuber use an online service called Google Takeout to download his data.

It looks like other developers are actually taking action following the news, as Bungie and Ubisoft are currently working on a way to transfer Stadia save data to other platforms.

It looks like other developers are actually taking action following the news, as Bungie and Ubisoft are currently working on a way to transfer Stadia save data to other platforms.