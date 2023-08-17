‘Red Dead Redemption’ has launched on PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Red Dead Redemption has released for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 today (August 17), offering the Undead Nightmare expansion and a selection of bonus content in one bundle.

Announced earlier this month, this version of Red Dead Redemption is the work of Middlesbrough based developer Double Eleven. The two games include extras from the Game of the Year Edition like the classic Tomahawk, Explosive Rifle, Golden Guns weapons and more. Players also access two new outfits for central character John Marston – the Savvy Merchant and Expert Hunter – as well as others.

New languages like Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, and Latin American Spanish are present alongside all the other supported languages. In addition, there are trophies for PlayStation 4 and in-game achievements on the Nintendo Switch.

Lastly, Red Dead Redemption’s Hardcore mode is unlocked on the PlayStation 4 port, challenging players with halved health, no autofill for Dead Eye Targeting, increased cost and decreased sell values for store items and more.

Red Dead Redemption is available as a digital purchase for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch for £39.99 ($49.99) now, or, physical copies will be on sale on October 13.

Unlike the remasters of Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City released in 2021, the new versions of Red Dead Redemption appear to be running relatively reliably for players.

Digital Foundry‘s technical analysis of the experience of playing the game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5 described it as a “serviceable but very conservative update”.

It was found that the game does suffer from a “very staccato and slightly choppy feel while playing at 30 [frames per second]” as a result of an animation pacing issue. While Digital Foundry conceded that this doesn’t happen all of the time, the Xbox versions don’t share this particular problem.

Elsewhere, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick suggested that it is too much of a financial risk to develop a Red Dead Redemption film or TV show.