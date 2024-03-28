‘Red Dead Redemption’ is now available free for GTA+ subscribers

Rockstar‘s iconic western, Red Dead Redemption, is now available to all GTA+ subscribers for no extra cost. It’s playable on Xbox Series X|S and PS5.

This is a cheap, although temporary, unless you keep your subscription for life, way to play Red Dead Redemption on modern hardware. Unfortunately, the game still doesn’t have a PC port. The GTA+ version of the game comes complete with the Undead Nightmare expansion that turns the Wild West into a zombie-filled hellscape.

The PS5 version of Red Dead Redemption includes a 60fps toggle, while the Xbox version is capped at 30 frames-per-second. This was a point of contention for Xbox players at the time of this update, and will likely remain one.

Red Dead Redemption launched in 2010 to rave reviews, and spawned a prequel in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2, that many consider one of the best games of all time. Its deliberately slow mechanics put some people off, but the more contemplative approach to the outlaw lifestyle allowed for a surprsingly deep story about regret and redemption.

Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare have been added to the Games Included With GTA+ library, and are available for GTA+ Members to play on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with their active Membership: https://t.co/G2BbgZT6yU pic.twitter.com/boFyDXkcj0 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) March 26, 2024

Rockstar made headlines recently when it was revealed that it was putting an end to its remote working policy. Some anonymous employees claim the company is “snatching away [a] lifeline”, and “After so many broken promises we now fear management may even be paving the way for a return to toxic ‘crunch’ practices”.

While the Rockstar brand is synonymous with quality, in recent years, the cost of that has been called into question, with people wondering if we really need to see a horse’s balls contract in the cold in Red Dead Redemption 2 if it comes at the cost of alleged crunch for developers.

In other news, the first Neuralink patient has apprently played Mario Kart and Civilization 6 using nothing but the brain interface chip.