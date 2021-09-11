‘Redfall’ gameplay leaked through early development images

Gameplay and menu screens for Arkane Studios upcoming co-op vampire slaying adventure Redfall have leaked online.

The Microsoft and Xbox exclusive title had playtest images posted to Reddit that were later deleted (as spotted by VGC) which were then shared across social media. Some screenshots show that the game is still a work-in-progress, but there are images of first-person gameplay alongside some menu and stat-based screens.

You can see some of the leaked screenshots below.

Redfall is currently set to release in Summer 2022, with it coming exclusively to Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. The title will also be on Xbox Game Pass as a day one title. It will feature a four-player co-op where players will face off against vampires and human cultists in the small town of Redfall, Massachusetts.

Co-creative director Ricardo Bare also went into how Redfall will continue the Arkane tradition of each of its games feeling similar, and yet wildly different. “Prey leveraged tons of physics-related gameplay. Mooncrash introduced roguelike elements. Despite those differences, in every case, our focus remains on deep world-building and inventive game mechanics. The same will be true of Redfall,” Bare said.

The official Redfall website also has some information about each of the four playable characters, the setting and more. The game will be an open-world title that “brings the studio’s signature gameplay to the co-operative action and FPS genres.”

