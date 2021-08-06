Reduced queue times for ‘Splitgate’ after server issues resolved

The devs working on Splitgate appear to have implemented fixes for queues that previously took up to 90 minutes.

Server capacity was an issue for Splitgate from the start, leading 1047 Games to delay the release of version 1.0. During this time, the team worked on increasing capacity, in the hopes that extensive wait times could be mediated.

Splitgate is a cross-platform and cross-generation game, which may have contributed to the delays. The Portal-inspired FPS attracted 2million downloads in July alone.

Advertisement

According to a tweet from Splitgate Status, an account dedicated to service updates for the game, a new update has been rolled out that should fix some of the issues.

🟢Our update last night has allowed us to make huge capacity and stability improvements. That means shorter queue times! Current estimated queue time is 5 minutes and is expected to stay below half an hour for the coming hours. See you in the arena! — Splitgate Status (@SplitgateStatus) August 5, 2021

“Our update last night has allowed us to make huge capacity and stability improvements. That means shorter queue times,” read the tweet, assuring fans that the current estimated wait time would now be around five minutes.

A previous tweet from the Splitgate account thanked fans for their patience and referred to “well over 100k concurrent” players.

The rate of growth of our playerbase is faster than the rate we can increase server capacity. We are working on a long term solution to greatly increase server capacity to well over 100k concurrent but this takes time. Thanks for being patient <3 — Splitgate (@Splitgate) August 1, 2021

Splitgate will now exit open beta on August 27. More content is planned once the game hit’s its 1.0 launch, and more Battle Pass items and cosmetics will be introduced to the game in due time, too.

Advertisement

The game is available in beta on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam. It is cross-play and cross-gen, and will come to all these platforms with all these features with the launch of version 1.0.

In other gaming news, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is coming to PS4 and PS5.