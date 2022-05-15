Reggie Fils-Aimé thinks Nintendo could still revive ‘F-Zero’

Former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé has talked about why the company hasn’t been making new F-Zero titles, and whether to not the series could make a return.

The former boss spoke to GamesBeat in a new interview (published on May 13), which follows a series of interviews from Fils-Aimé where he talks about Nintendo in a new light. He previously stated that it was “business needs” that stopped a western localisation of Mother 3, and that he is a “believer” in the technology of the blockchain.

When asked about the current state of the F-Zero franchise, Fils-Aimé said: “Why was F-Zero abandoned? The insight I would share is that, at least during my tenure, Nintendo developers were always experimenting with different gameplay styles, always thinking about where a unique experience could be applied back, either to an existing franchise or maybe creating a new franchise.”

Fans have been waiting for over a decade for another potential release in the F-Zero franchise, with its last new game being 2004’s F-Zero Climax. Back in March F-Zero X also came to Nintendo Switch Online.

“My bet is that somewhere in the Kyoto development centres, some developer is playing around with an idea that might be applied to F-Zero,” Fils-Aimé continued. “It’s never a situation, at least in my experience, where the company makes a conscious decision not to continue supporting X-Y-Z franchise. Historically it just hasn’t worked that way, not when I was there.”

Questions were also asked of Fils-Aimé’s recent comments regarding the blockchain, where he talked about being up for the possibility of using it to do things like sell Animal Crossing islands.

“I believe that with capable developers and monetisation schemes that work for the game and provide, overall, a positive experience for the player – I do believe that can be done, whether it’s with blockchain technology or NFTs as a particular device,” Fils-Aimé said. “I believe it can be done. What it will take for the broad gaming audience to be supportive is a positive experience.”

Reggie Fils-Aimé’s book, Disrupting The Game: From The Bronx To The Top Of Nintendo, is available to purchase now at retailers globally.

