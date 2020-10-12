Relentless Studios to shut down ‘Crucible’ in November

Amazon’s Relentless Studios has announced that it will be pulling the plug on its free-to-play shooter, Crucible, next month.

The Crucible team announced the news via a final developer update on its blog, detailing the choices that led to its decision to shut down the game just six months after it was officially released earlier in May this year.

The posted noted that the team has completed work on all new features and improvements listed in its roadmap following the game’s return to closed beta in July. The team then looked into player feedback to evaluate the future of Crucible.

Advertisement

“That evaluation led us to a difficult decision: we’ll be discontinuing development on Crucible,” said the developer. “We very much appreciate the way that our fans have rallied around our efforts, and we’ve loved seeing your responses to the changes we’ve made over the last few months, but ultimately we didn’t see a healthy, sustainable future ahead of Crucible.”

Leading up to the closing of Crucible, the team will be hosting community celebrations in-game on the game’s official Discord, with matchmaking to be disabled thereafter. In addition, support for custom games will last until noon PST on November 9.

Relentless Games is also offering gamers full refunds for any purchases made in the game. Moving forward, it will disable all credit purchases. The refunds will support purchases made via Steam and Amazon.

Following the closure of Crucible, the team at Relentless Games will shift their focus to New World and other Amazon Games projects.