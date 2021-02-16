Remedy Entertainment reports record profits in 2020

Remedy Entertainment has reported a record breaking financial year in 2020, despite not launching any new games.

According to the developer’s fiscal reports, revenue increased 29.8 per cent to £35.7million (€41.1million) for the year ending December 2020, which breaks the developer’s previous records.

The financial report explained that Control, released in August 2019, was the main reason for the success. The Ultimate Edition which includes the main game and both expansions was launched in August 2020 was part of the reason for its continued success.

Remedy Entertainment CEO Tero Virtala said in a statement: “Control has also been selling well through new stores, platforms and subscription and streaming services. The next generation console versions of the game were developed during 2020 and released in early 2021 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S ”

Highlighting November 2020 as a “record month for digital game copies sold”, Virtala concluded: “While we continue to support and take Control further, its development team is gradually shifting to work on a new Remedy game.”

The statement by Virtala also outlined Remedy’s plans for the next 4 years, which involves them creating “one major hit game” as well as three “successful, growing game brands” that they can foster into later hits.

Control: Ultimate Edition is currently available for subscribers of Sony’s PS Plus service for the month of February. Customers who subscribe to Game Pass are also able to get the game for both console and PC.

The next generation versions of Control were released on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on February 2, although publishers 505 Games were criticised for not offering free upgrades for owners of the original version.