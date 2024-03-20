Remedy shares updates on ‘Alan Wake 3’ ‘May Payne’ remakes and ‘Control’ franchise

Remedy Entertainment has shared updates on a number of projects including a potential Alan Wake 3 and the planned Max Payne remakes.

Speaking alongside the release of Remedy’s 2023-2024 financial results, CEO Tero Virtala said “2023 was a challenging yet remarkable year for Remedy,” with the studio finally releasing a sequel to 2010’s Alan Wake and gaining full ownership of the Control franchise. However, the company did report operating losses of £24.4million (via VGC).

Virtala added that the studio was “thrilled” with the “great lineup” of upcoming releases.

Advertisement

“With Alan Wake and Control we now have two established franchises, and our ambition is to grow them into franchises that have high brand recognition, steadily growing user base, more regular cadence of sequels and an ability to generate revenues and profits at a high level,” he said. He went on to confirm Control 2 was still in the “proof-of-concept stage” after being announced back in 2022 and the team had recently been working on “world building and combat.”

Control spin-off Codename Condor is also still in development but “both games have proven fun and engaging game play,” explained Virtala.

Virtala had previously said: “We now have two established franchises – Control and Alan Wake – which are linked through the Remedy Connected Universe. Growing and expanding these franchises will be a key part of our future.”

Elsewhere in the call, Virtala gave an update on the remakes of Max Payne 1 & 2 calling it a “major new game with great potential, enabled by a similar development budget as Alan Wake 2.”

The remakes were first announced in 2022. The Max Payne series “has always held a special place in the hearts of everyone at Remedy, and we know the millions of fans worldwide feel the same,” said Virtala at the time. “We’re hugely excited for the chance to bring the story, action and atmosphere of the original Max Payne games back to players in new ways.”

Advertisement

The Max Payne 1 & 2 remake currently has no release date, but is set to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

In other news, Old School Runescape has introduced a huge area to the existing map of Gielinor as part of a new update.