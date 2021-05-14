Remedy’s new “AAA multiplatform game” is in “full production mode”

Remedy Entertainment has revealed work is ramping up on three new projects, one of which is to be a “AAA multiplatform game”.

The studio behind Control and Alan Wake have said in a quarterly business review that work on the three projects are in “full production mode”.

The three projects Remedy are currently exploring are the aforementioned AAA game, along with two Epic Games partnerships.

Advertisement

There has also been talk of a fourth project, codenamed Vanguard. “Remedy’s AAA game project with Epic Games is soon moving into full production, and the second, smaller-scale game continues in full production mode,” Remedy CEO Tero Virtala said (via PC Gamer).

“With Vanguard, our free-to-play co-op game project, we have now defined many of the core elements of the game. Development progresses at a good pace, internal playtesting continues, and we are starting the next phase of closed external gameplay testing.”

The review also revealed that the studio has increased to 281 employees and is able to work on more than one project at a time for the first time. They are also looking at “new ways to attract and recruit talent”.

Earlier in the year it was reported that Remedy was working on Alan Wake 2, a follow-up to the 2010 title.

This comes from a recent Twitch stream by journalist Jeff Grubb, who had revealed on his channel that he had “heard that Remedy is going to be making Alan Wake 2,” with Epic Games acting as the game’s publisher.

Advertisement

According to Grubb, there was a “bidding war” and Epic “had the best publishing deal”. He also shared that it “should kind of be the follow-up that fans of that series want”.