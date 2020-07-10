‘Remothered: Broken Porcelain’ has been delayed due to coronavirus

Psychological horror game Remothered: Broken Porcelain has been delayed till October to “accommodate unanticipated longer timeframes”.

Publisher Modus Games announced the news via a blog post on its website, detailing the company’s decision to postpone the game’s release. The statement addresses the previously announced release date of August 25, and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“After much consideration, we have reached a decision with Darril Arts and Stormind Games to delay Remothered: Broken Porcelain’s release to October 20th this year,” the statement reads. “We are incredibly excited to invite you into this wonderfully realised chapter of the Remothered story, but it’s important that we deliver the experience you deserve.”

Advertisement

“Having additional time for polish and to accommodate unanticipated longer timeframes due to the current global situation will help us do exactly that”, Modus Games added.

Remothered: Broken Porcelain tells the tale of a young woman attempting to escape the supernatural forces within the Ashmann Inn, a place of mysteries, secrets, and danger. The game is a sequel to 2018’s celebrated Remothered: Tormented Fathers.

Check out the game’s trailer below.

Modus Games has remarked that while the game is a sequel, it is also “the perfect entry point for new fans discovering the franchise.”

Advertisement

The Steam listing promises “realistic survival horror” and “intense stealth gameplay”, with puzzles to solve, expanded lore to discover, and “new gameplay and storytelling elements”.

Remothered: Broken Porcelain is slated to release on October 20 for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.