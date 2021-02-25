Gaming discussion forum ResetEra has implemented a total ban on threads related to promotional content for Hogwarts Legacy.

The decision, made yesterday (February 24) and shared by journalist Jason Schreier on Twitter, means the site will host “no threads for trailers or official announcement, no hype threads, no fluff pieces about its features”.

The Harry Potter game has already attracted controversy and a call for boycotts in response to creator JK Rowling’s “transphobic” views. While WB Games has confirmed that Rowling is not directly involved with Hogwarts Legacy, she still stands to earn royalties from the game’s sales as the creator of The Wizarding World franchise.

Last week, journalist Liam Robertson shared on Twitter that Hogwarts Legacy lead designer Troy Leavitt previously ran a YouTube channel uploading “anti-fem and pro GG” videos.

GG refers to Gamergate, a harassment campaign targeting women and minorities in the games industry.

Robertson noted that the channel, inactive since 2018, included videos that called the #MeToo movement a “moral panic” while another defended former Pixar boss John Lasseter.

Both factors led to the decision from ResetEra‘s moderators, who said: “This is a uniquely awful situation where both the creator of the IP and a senior producer on the game have unrepentant bigoted views.”

The only exception to the ban may be an ‘Official Thread’ closer to the game’s launch, in case “minority members want a space to discuss the game’s contents where they will not be shouted down by bigots.”

Last month, developer Avalanche Studios announced Hogwarts Legacy will delay its release until 2022 to allow “the game the time it needs”.

Regarding the publisher’s response to controversy around Rowling, WB Games president had said that “she has the right to hold her opinions”.