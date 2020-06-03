‘Resident Evil 3 Remake’ will not be getting any DLCs

The producer of Capcom’s recent Resident Evil 3 Remake has confirmed that the game will not be receiving any DLC expansions.

During a recent interview with Silicon Era, the game’s producer, Peter Fabiano spoke about the game’s reception since its launch in April, among other topics related to the popular remake.

When asked if the game will be receiving any tweaks or updates in the coming months or years, Fabiano replied: “Resident Evil 3 is a finished product,” laying to rest all hopes for an expansion.

Instead, the company will be moving on with the franchise, with a remake of Resident Evil 4 going into full production, and an entirely new entry, Resident Evil 8, currently scheduled for a 2021 next-gen console release, continuing with the first-person perspective seen in Resident Evil 7.

Resident Evil 3 Remake came coupled with Resident Evil: Resistance, a Dead By Daylight-esque asymmetrical multiplayer game. While the remake won’t be receiving any DLCs, it’s likely that Resistance will receive updates and new content every now and again to keep its fanbase engaged.

NME’s Jordan Oloman called Resident Evil 3 Remake is a “disappointingly safe reimagining of a beloved classic, one that feels rushed – as if it could’ve done with a lot more variety and attention”, in a three-star review. While criticizing the game’s narrative and characters, saying that they “feel hollow and the gameplay eventually slides into monotony”, Oloman also noted that Resistance “acts as a surprising saving grace”.

Resident Evil 3 Remake is available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.