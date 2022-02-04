‘Resident Evil 4’ director wants potential remake to do a “great job”

The director of Resident Evil 4 has commented on the rumours that Capcom may be remaking the game.

In an interview with VG247, Shinji Mikami was asked to comment on the ongoing rumours that the 2005 classic could be getting a remake, to which he responded:

“Fans will most likely want it, and so that’s a good thing,” said Mikami, adding that “it would be great if Capcom could do a great job and make the story better, and put out a good product.”

According to the interview, Mikami made the comment about the story because he wrote it in three weeks, as he “only had three weeks to write it in.”

A from-the-ground-up remake of Resident Evil 4 would follow the trend of previous titles in the series. Back in 2002 the original Resident Evil was remade for the GameCube, and more recently its two sequels were completely changed to focus on a third-person perspective with their own remakes, although they still kept in the spirit of the originals. This would mean Resident Evil 4 is next on the chopping block.

Some eager fans just can’t wait for the potential reality of a remake however, and a small group has released a complete texture remake mod after eight years of work.

“The Resident Evil 4 HD Project is a complete graphical remaster of the entire game,” explained the developers when it released recently. “It includes enhanced textures, 3D models, menus, cutscenes, pre-rendered videos, lighting, visual effects, and more. The HD project also fixes certain sound bugs and broken / missing effects, which arose mainly as a consequence of the many times the game has been ported through the years.”

