‘Resident Evil 4’ HD fan project may finally see light of day soon

A fan-made HD project for Resident Evil 4, that has been eight years in the making, is finally ready for release.

Resident Evil 4 HD Project 1.0 was started by two Resident Evil fans – Cris Morales and Albert Martin in 2014. It was started as a reaction to the Resident Evil 4 Ultimate HD Edition released for PC by Capcom in 2014. That edition remastered the 2005 game in HD but fans were not happy with the results.

Morales and Martin noted that the majority of textures in the release had not been updated. Because of that, they decided to improve things for themselves.

As the trailer demonstrates, the mod replaces almost every texture in the game with new high-resolution textures. It also replaces many flat objects with new 3D models. These include lamps, candle holders, and doors.

The pair told VGC that “the point of this project is for everyone to enjoy as good-looking a version of the game as possible”. That’s also “while still holding true to the original artistic intent and direction of the creators of the game”.

The new remaster requires players to already own the full game on Steam. The mod launches on February 2, 2022. However, the mod’s website is currently unavailable. Capcom issuing a cease and desist order is very likely. That’s because the mod is not officially sanctioned by the publisher.

Last year, Capcom supposedly delayed a Resident Evil 4 remake until 2023.

In addition, Resident Evil 4 VR gave a “fresh perspective” to the experience according to NME‘s review.

