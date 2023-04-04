‘Resident Evil 4’ remake mod makes Moushley Graham a reality

A Resident Evil 4 remake fan has modded a small mouse onto protagonist Leon Kennedy’s head, in reference to a viral tweet that reimagined the game’s Ashley Graham as a mouse.

Since Capcom launched its Resident Evil 4 remake in March, fans have latched onto a Twitter post that asked what they would do if one of the game’s main characters – the president’s kidnapped daughter Ashley Graham – was a mouse.

I saw a joke drawing that depicted ashley with big ears and this came to my mind, i never got past the boulder chase scene as a kid. — Mora (@Agrimmora) March 24, 2023

The now-viral tweet has amassed over 17million views, and even inspired other Resident Evil 4 players to draw their interpretations of a mousey Ashley – who fans have dubbed “Moushley Graham”.

Now, Nexus Mods user Cathroon has brought Moushley Graham to life with the Moushley Graham – Ratatouille Mod (via Gamesradar), which adds a model of Moushley to watch the horror game from Leon’s head.

“This is Moushley Graham, she’s cheesed to meet you, and she craves violence,” reads the mod’s description. “Take control of Moushley as she takes control of Leon, Ratatouille-style, and lay waste to some backwater Spanish village to rescue your human counterpart!”

While the project is a creative hair replacement mod – meaning the real Ashley isn’t being replaced – Cathroon said: “You can pretend like you’re actually playing Moushley controlling Leon, that’s the beauty of videogames.

“I’ve never really modded anything before so expect this to probably be janky, but I think it’s gouda nuff,” they added.

Fans looking to install Moushley Graham – Ratatouille Mod will first need to download the Fluffy Mod Manager, but should practice caution while downloading files from the internet.

NME gave Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake a five-star review last month, and said it was “as good a remake as you could hope for, one that clearly understands what made the original great”.

However, fans of the original game have been using their experience to trick new players into getting Leon called.