‘Resident Evil 4’ remake reportedly delayed and undergoing changes

Capcom‘s long-rumoured Resident Evil 4 Remake has reportedly seen a development reboot.

As reported by VGC, multiple sources have indicated that M-Two’s – the studio currently working on the remake – will have their role reduced significantly, and the shift in development will lead to a delay.

Allegedly, Capcom Division 1, the core team at Capcom who handles the mainline Resident Evil and Devil May Cry games.

VGC’s continues to say that sources have reported that the change in development is due to disagreements about the direction of the remake.

M-Two expressed a desire to stick closer to the original template of Resident Evil 4, after the backlash that 2020’s Resident Evil 3‘s remake received for straying from the structure of the original PlayStation game.

Capcom is said to have prefer a direction that mirrors that which Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 took, where the games were inspired by the originals but with their own takes on various elements, reminiscent of how Resident Evil 2 foregrounded the focus on Mr. X.

The same sources have also said that this reboot will potentially delay the remake up until 2023. VGC have said that Capcom have denied to comment on these rumours when asked.

Capcom announced the release date of Resident Evil Village this week, confirming that the game will be arriving on May 7 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Players on PlayStation 5 can currently get their hands on the exclusive Maiden ‘visual demo’ that provides a first-hand look at the mood and aesthetics of Village, and the visuals possible in the RE Engine.