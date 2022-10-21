‘Resident Evil 4 Remake’ will be the same length as the original

Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil 4 Remake will be around the same length as the original game.

In a recent interview with PC Gamer, Resident Evil 4 Remake producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi stated that players can expect the upcoming title to be “about the same” length as the original version.

Resident Evil 4 originally released in 2005 is about 15 and a half hours long according to HowLongtoBeat, which includes the main story campaign. This is about double the length it takes to beat the more recent Resident Evil 2 Remake campaign.

After the release of both RE2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 in 2020, which featured an even shorter beat time of six hours for the story and around seven and a half hours for additional content, players voiced their disappointment with their short playtimes.

Kobayashi was asked whether the player feedback from RE2 Remake and RE3 short playtime’s played a role in the decision for RE4 Remake. To this, he said, “When we started production on RE4 we looked into what people thought was good [in the RE2 and RE3 remakes] and what could’ve been done better.

“One example is the play time for RE4 is about the same as the original game.”

Capcom revealed a brand-new full-length trailer during its Resident Evil live stream last night (October 20) which showcased more gameplay of the protagonist Leon S. Kennedy on his quest to find the US President’s missing daughter, Ashley Graham.

Resident Evil 4 Remake will launch on March 24 2023 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

In NME’s preview, Jake Tucker said, “If Capcom can manage to keep the entire game feeling as good as the chunk that I’ve played, the question isn’t ‘why did they remake this game’ but rather ‘why didn’t they make this game sooner,’ because it’s going to be absolutely amazing.”

In other news, the latest Arctic Monkeys album seems to feature a reference to an obscure Nintendo DS city builder game.