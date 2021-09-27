‘Resident Evil 4 VR’ launches October 21 exclusively for Oculus Quest 2

Resident Evil 4 VR is launching on October 21 and it’s exclusively for Oculus Quest 2.

As confirmed by IGN, the news comes with a new gameplay trailer for the title. Resident Evil 4 VR is a full VR remake of the classic survival horror experience and IGN has reported that it’s a “refreshing new take” and makes the “horror shooter feel practically new”.

Resident Evil 4 VR supports both full-motion movements and teleportation travel. As well as that, it also changes how items are managed. Players can now draw their weapons and items directly from their virtual bodies whether they’re reaching to their belt for a gun or pulling a health item from their shoulder.

Entire puzzles and other objects including typewriters have been recreated in VR too so they are all fully interactive. The hands-on video from IGN shows just how it looks with the game promising to feel far more immersive than ever before.

There’s been much speculation about what happens next for Resident Evil 4 with the start of the year suggesting that its remake won’t see the light of day until 2023.

In the meantime, an easter egg in Resident Evil Village has kept the memories alive. And now, Oculus Quest 2 users can continue to enjoy the 2005 classic in a different way than before.

In other survival horror news, Naughty Dog has explained that The Last of Us multiplayer game will be out “when it’s ready” with more hiring to be done for the project.