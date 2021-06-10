‘Resident Evil 9’ may have already started development in 2018

Capcom may already be well underway with development on the next instalment in the Resident Evil franchise.

That’s according to industry insider AestheticGamer (via GamingBible), who commented on Twitter that Resident Evil 9 has been in production since 2018.

Additionally, the game is expected to have the longest development cycle in its history at around six to seven years, which would put the game at either a 2024 or 2025 release (if these statements are to be believed).

It would make sense that Capcom would need a few more years before another mainline entry in the Resident Evil series made its way to the public. Resident Evil Village just launched in May 2021, while remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 launched in 2019 and 2020 respectively. There are also rumours surrounding a remake of Resident Evil 4 doing the rounds.

It’s also worth noting that AestheticGamer reportedly confirmed both the setting and story of Village a good few months before it was announced. Still, always better to take these things with a grain of salt.

In Jordan Oloman’s review of Resident Evil Village for NME, he stated that the game: “sees Capcom reinvent its hallmark horror series once again. It successfully grafts the franchise’s knack for puzzle box environments into an open-world format, complete with sinister sound design, remarkable graphics and morbid new monsters”.

Resident Evil Village is available to play across PlayStation, Xbox and Microsoft Windows.

With E3 mere days away, Capcom announced that it will be revealing more information on Resident Evil Village at the event – likely more DLC.

Prior to that, Resident Evil producer Peter Fabiano decided to leave the developer after 13 years at the studio.