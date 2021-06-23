‘Resident Evil: Code Veronica’ fan remake demo is now available

A team of Resident Evil fans has released a demo for a remake of 2000’s Resident Evil: Code Veronica.

Released yesterday (June 22), the demo consists of the opening area of Resident Evil: Code Veronica.

The team says it is aiming to recreate the entire game in the style of Capcom‘s official remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, as well as “respecting the original game a lot”. The demo can be downloaded on PC in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

The remake has been in the works as early as September 2019 when the Twitter page first appeared.

The website says that Resident Evil: Code Veronica‘s gameplay has been “totally reimagined and adapted, so you can relive the events of Rockfort Island in a whole new way”.

The team also reiterated that this is a free remake they are developing “for the love of the franchise and for sheer fun”, with no commercial purpose. Its developers were also keen to point out that all rights belong to Capcom, who could potentially shut the project down if it chooses to.

Watch gameplay footage of the Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake below:

Resident Evil: Code Veronica was originally developed as an exclusive for the Dreamcast, before being later ported to other platforms. Following the story of Claire Redfield in search of her brother Chris, it was intended to be a direct sequel to Resident Evil 2, although it was supplanted by Resident Evil 3.

This game nonetheless took the series to a new graphical level, replacing the previous games’ pre-rendered backdrops for with 3D environments and a dynamic camera.

While there has been no word of an official remake, Capcom has confirmed that it is remaking Resident Evil 4. Earlier this year however, it was reported that the project had been delayed until 2023, due to disagreements about the direction of the remake.

During its E3 2021 showcase, Capcom also confirmed that DLC is officially in the works for Resident Evil Village.