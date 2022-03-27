‘Resident Evil’ next-gen upgrade physical editions not planned “right now”

Capcom has announced that the free PS5 and Xbox Series X|S upgrades for the recent Resident Evil titles will not receive a physical release.

Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3’s remakes alongside Resident Evil 7 are set to get enhanced next-generation versions later this year. While they’ll let players carry over save data, no physical releases are currently planned.

This comes from the official Resident Evil Twitter account, which wrote on March 25: “Next-gen physical editions aren’t planned right now, but all three games will be available digitally on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. As noted above, PS4 and Xbox One discs, and all PS4 and Xbox One digital editions of the game, will also be eligible for an upgrade.”

According to the post, purchased DLC will also be carried over to the next-generation ports of the three games.

As of publication, there is no release date for the ports of these games. Xbox Smart Delivery will be used for the Xbox platforms, and inserting the PS4 game into the PS5 will work as well.

The live-action Netflix show based on the Resident Evil series is also set to air this July. Running for eight episodes, the show will take place across two timelines and focus on Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) and his two children, Jade and Billie.

A synopsis reads: “In the first timeline, 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realise that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world.

“Cut to the second timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters – people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past – about her sister, her father and herself – continue to haunt her,” it adds.

