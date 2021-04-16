‘Resident Evil’ Showcase announces ‘Resident Evil 4 VR’ and more

Capcom‘s new Resident Evil Showcase stream has revealed a host of news, including the new Resident Evil 4 VR, the addition of Mercenaries to Resident Evil Village and more.

The Showcase, organised for the franchise’s 25th anniversary, contained new details concerning Resident Evil Village’s demos and gameplay modes, as well as information about future films and collaborations.

The full stream is available to watch back below.

Resident Evil 4 will be receiving a full VR port for the Oculus Quest 2, and more details are promised for April 21 during the Oculus games showcase. This is the latest in a long line of ports and a short gameplay teaser showed aiming, inventory management and puzzle solving in VR.

Two gameplay demos for Resident Evil Village was also announced for release next week for players on PS4 and PS5, with Xbox and PC and Google Stadia releases following in early May.

Each demo will be available for an 8 hour window and allow players to explore the village and the castle areas for 30 minutes.

A new trailer for Village was also shown, which focussed on the games narrative, full of cryptic details about the village itself, Mother Miranda, the Umbrella Corporation, Chris Redfield, and colossal vampire Lady Dimitrescu. The game’s protagonist, Ethan Winters, is shown in a confrontation with Chris Redfield, following on from the finale of Resident Evil 7.

The trailer also revealed that Resident Evil Mercenaries will be returning to Village. The mode lets players chase high-scores in an arcade style battle against hordes of enemies, and a ticking clock. New features such as a powers, upgrades and a weapon shop between rounds were also shown.

A collaboration between Resident Evil and Dead By Daylight was also teased through a minimalistic trailer that featured an Umbrella Company charm. The collaboration will be fully revealed on May 25, during the Dead By Daylight 5th anniversary stream.

Finally, details of Resident Evil Infinite Darkness, the latest animated Resident Evil film were announced. The plot will see Leon and Claire Redfield battle zombies at the White House in an attempt to protect the President

Resident Evil Village is slated for release on May 7 this year. The game has remained popular in the run up to release thanks to the inclusion of Lady Dimitrescu, an exceptionally tall vampire who has captured the internet’s imagination. Capcom have pounced on her popularity, going so far as to reveal her official height after demands from fans.