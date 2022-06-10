‘Resident Evil Village’ demo is now playable in browsers

Capcom has released a free playable demo of Resident Evil Village and it’s playable in browsers.

Capcom is utilising Google’s immersive stream technology, the same tech that powers Stadia, to bring players a slice of Resident Evil Village. You can find the demo here.

Since the demo is using Stadia technology, it can be played on any device in 1080p resolution. However, you must have a stable 10mbps internet connection. You also need to have a keyboard and mouse or a supported controller in order to play the game.

The demo is available in the same 22 countries that support Google Stadia. In no order, these are: Austria, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The demo allows players to explore parts of both the village and the castle in Resident Evil Village. It’s worth noting that the demo does not allow you to save your progress, so the game must be restarted if you disconnect. Additionally, the player will be automatically disconnected after ten minutes of inactivity.

Google continues to focus on the Immersive Stream technology behind Stadia, after reportedly shifting its focus towards it earlier in the year. Google licensed this technology to AT&T to provide Control for its wireless customers earlier this year and now has licensed it to Capcom to provide this demo. It’s likely Google will continue to find new licensing partners as the company’s focus on Immersive Stream deepens.

Resident Evil Village will also be getting a virtual reality version on PlayStation VR 2, Sony’s upcoming virtual reality headset expected to launch late this year.

In other news, sci-fi survival horror game Routine has resurfaced after a decade-long hiatus.