‘Resident Evil Village’ DLC is coming, RE: Verse out next month

As part of E3 this year, Capcom held their very own digital presentation to talk about their latest titles, upcoming updates, and to be frank with you, not a whole lot else. It might come as a refreshing change for some that the games talked about are out really soon, whereas other showcases are talking about 2022 titles, but Capcom didn’t mention anything further than July. One of the biggest elements to the show was that we got to see more of a game that’s never been released in the West, ‘The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles’, and its new features. Other than that, the focus was squarely on ‘Monster Hunter’ and ‘Resident Evil’.