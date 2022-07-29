‘Resident Evil Village’ free update bringing new accessibility features

The free Resident Evil Village update that is releasing alongside the Winters’ Expansion adds welcome accessibility options to the survival horror game.

One of the biggest accessibility features being added is the ability to customise the game’s subtitles. The player will be able to change the colour, size and background of Village’s subtitles in the game’s options. This is especially useful in areas where the default white subtitles clash with the background, such as the game’s many various snowy areas.

Another change to subtitles is they will now display who the speaker is in conversation, removing the need for the player to identify the speaker by their voice. Capcom will also be adding the option to enable closed captioning, as well as another option to place an aiming reticle permanently over the screen. By default, the reticle only appears when you zoom in.

Advertisement

There is no indication as to whether Capcom will be adding more accessibility options in future updates.

A free accessibility update for all Resident Evil Village users is coming alongside the Winters' Expansion and Gold Edition in October, adding: – Subtitle size, color & background toggles

– Speaker name display in story mode

– Closed captions

– Permanent reticle — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) July 28, 2022

This free accessibility update will arrive on October 28, while the Winters’ Expansion DLC will be available for £15.99 in the United Kingdom.

The Winters’ Expansion promises to be a large one. The DLC will come with story content called Shadows of Rose, that follows the story of Rose Winters 16 years after the events of the base game. The expansion will also be adding updates to Resident Evil Village’s The Mercenaries mode that will feature playable versions of Chris Redfield, Lady Dimitrescu and Karl Heisenberg. Finally, Winters’ Expansion will be adding a third-person mode to the game, allowing you to play Village from a new perspective.

In other news, the developer of VRChat has responded to backlash from the game’s community regarding the implementation of anti-cheat by releasing an accessibility feature roadmap.