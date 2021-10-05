‘Resident Evil Village’ gets reimagined in the style of ‘Castlevania’

Someone has recreated a Resident Evil Village fan game in the style of Castlevania, complete with 2D pixel art and animation.

Residentvania, which was developed by ”Oco‘ on itch.io, is a pixel adventure game that follows Village‘s protagonist Ethan as he fights his way through Lady Dimitrescu’s castle.

Oco explained why they wanted to recreate this fan game in this style saying: “The first thing I thought while playing Resident Evil: Village was how much it reminded me of Castlevania, so I thought I’d make a mash-up of the two. I chose the first level of the original Castlevania for NES, mixed in with the Castle Dimitrescu section of RE: Village.”

The gameplay uploaded to YouTube by Oco showcases the Castlevania-inspired adventure and features Ethan exploring the Castle Dimitrescu while slashing and shooting his way through enemies, including one of Lady Dimitrescu’s three daughters. Lady D herself even makes an appearance.

The game takes around 5-10 minutes to complete and can be played using either a keyboard and mouse or an Xbox gamepad.

Residentvania took around 2 months to make using Gamemaker Studio, according to the developer, and every asset was custom made. As it’s a fan-created game, it cannot be sold so it’s available to download for free on itch.io.

This isn’t the only game Oco has made. The itch.io developer has previously created a number of original pixel games as well as several character packs and assets.

In other news, Konami is reportedly planning on reviving its Metal Gear, Castlevania, and Silent Hill franchises.