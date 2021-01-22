‘Resident Evil Village’ has a release date, last-gen versions confirmed

Capcom has announced that Resident Evil Village will be arriving this Spring, including a last-gen release.

Unveiled during the Resident Evil Showcase, it was revealed the game will be releasing on May 7 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Next-gen owners of the PS5 can also get their hands on an exclusive demo titled Maiden, acting as a prologue to the game.

The game will also receive a digital Complete Bundle, which couples both Resident Evil VII and Resident Evil Village, allowing players to play the former now.

Advertisement

Accompanying the news was a new trailer, which gave viewers more insight into what to expect. The gothic setting of Resident Evil Village is oozing with atmosphere throughout the trailer, as numerous enemy types, claustrophobic environments, and grandeur buildings lay around every corner.

Watch the full trailer below:

The first gameplay walkthrough for the air was also shown, which delved into the elements a little further. It was proven that the blocking mechanic from Resident Evil VII will return, as well as multiple weapons, such as the powerful shotgun.

Viewers also got their first look at the merchant within the game, who will be available to buy new weapons and gear off throughout the narrative, and will even change their personality relating to story events.

See the full gameplay walkthrough below:

Advertisement

Wrapping the Resident Evil Village package together will be Re:Verse, a multiplayer mode available for free with each copy of the game. Instead of the gritty style of Village, the game will instead take on a cel-shaded art style for its chaotic multiplayer action.

Players will embody the characters of iconic heroes and villains from the series, tackling opposing players in a variety of multiplayer rounds. Little is known as to what will be included, but a multiplayer beta is available to sign up to now.

The Division 2 is also getting a crossover event to mark the 25th Anniversary of Resident Evil, featuring new unlockable items relating to the series.