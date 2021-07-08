‘Resident Evil Village’ has officially sold 4.5million units

Resident Evil Village has officially shipped over 4.5 million units since launching in May, Capcom announces.

A new translated Twitter post confirms that the latest game in the horror franchise has exceeded the 4.5 million mark in “cumulative worldwide sales”, crossing another milestone.

This also means that Village has officially overtaken Resident Evil 2‘s two-month launch sales. Two months after RE2’s launched, the game shipped 4.2 million units making it one of Capcom’s best selling games although now the game has exceeded 8 million units.

In May, Resident Evil Village surpassed Resident Evil 3 Remake in units sold since launching earlier in the month. At the time, according to a new investor relations press release, Capcom confirmed that Village had shipped more than 4 million units worldwide – more than RE3 which reportedly sold a cumulative 3.6 million units as of January this year.

Resident Evil Village launched on May 7 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC as well as for PS5, Xbox Series X|S through backwards compatibility.

Behaviour Interactive recently released a brand new Resident Evil-themed chapter for its asymmetrical survival horror game, Dead by Daylight, featuring iconic characters, Leon, Jill, and Nemesis, as well as character skins in the form of Claire and Chris Redfield.



However, after it released there were issues surrounding the chapter’s latest Raccoon City Police Department map, which caused a whole lot of crashes. The map was disabled for two weeks and players were rewarded 300,000 Bloodpoints to spend in-game, but the good news is the map is now fully operational.

