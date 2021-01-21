‘Resident Evil Village’ store listing reveals new multiplayer mode

Details of Resident Evil Village’s multiplayer mode have seemingly leaked ahead of the official showcase.

Resident Evil has scheduled a showcase for later today (January 21) at 10PM GMT, focusing on the upcoming Resident Evil Village and other elements of the series. It’s expected that Village will receive a full gameplay walkthrough and new trailer.

However, the Humble Bundle has released the store listing for the game early, pinpointing some new details about the game, more specifically, a multiplayer element which is titled Resident Evil Re:Verse.

Little else is known outside of the title, but the store listing reveals the mode will have an “operational period”, suggesting online functionality. You can see the store listing below.

Humble Bundle description for Resident Evil Village has leaked the name of its multiplayer mode (Resident Evil Re:Verse) and contents of the Deluxe Edition: Standard: https://t.co/V7FVFsrr8Y

Deluxe: https://t.co/ppf6JEGuOy We'll post the news on the site after the live stream. https://t.co/5ckMegwOZg pic.twitter.com/K9iackSVxe — Gematsu (@gematsucom) January 21, 2021

The page also gives a small description for Resident Evil Village: “Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again.”

News of an online Resident Evil game surfaced last week (January 15), as a beta page surfaced for a multiplayer mode in the series designed for two to six players. It’s said to be “celebrating the 25th anniversary of Resident Evil” and will be available on both PS4 and Xbox One.

It has not been confirmed whether Resident Evil Re:Verse and the beta are the same, but it is highly likely all will be revealed during tonight’s showcase event.

The showcase will also mark the first footage of Resident Evil Village since November, when thirty seconds packed a variety of content from the upcoming survival horror game.