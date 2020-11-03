‘Resident Evil Village’ store page reveals next-gen details

A store listing for Resident Evil Village has detailed numerous next-gen enhancements.

Sony recently listed the upcoming survival horror game on its website, giving gamers new details about the game’s visual enhancements exclusive to next-gen systems – specifically the PS5.

Resident Evil Village comes packed with 4K resolution and HDR visuals, which, as the page describes, will allow players to explore “beautiful yet terrifying vistas and locales” coupled with the addition of ray tracing. With the PS5’s SSD hard drive, fast loading has also been confirmed so players can “instantly pick up right where you left off with almost no load times”.

As for PS5 exclusive features, Resident Evil Village will utilise the DualSense controller to create an immersive experience. With the many weapons strewn throughout the game, players will be able to “feel the weight and pull of weapon triggers for an even more immersive experience” through the controller’s adaptive triggers. The haptic feedback will also simulate the firing of the gun through the vibrations.

Audio is also being focused on with the PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech. The unique technology for the next-gen console will create the feeling of full surround sound with “carefully crafted music and sounds of survival horror” that “enhances the experience by making you feel the hair-raising sounds coming from every direction”.

While the game is designed with next-gen in mind, Capcom has also said it’s looking into bringing the game to current-gen systems. There’s still no confirmed date for Resident Evil Village outside of a 2021 release window.