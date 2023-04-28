Respawn CEO would “love to see” ‘Titanfall 3’ happen

Vince Zampella, the CEO of Respawn, has claimed he “would love” for the studio to make Titanfall 3, a long-requested follow-up to the studio’s sci-fi shooter series.

Though Respawn’s ongoing battle royale shooter Apex Legends is set in the same universe as Titanfall, the studio hasn’t touched the latter series since Titanfall 2 launched in 2016.

Speaking to Barron’s (via PC Gamer), Respawn head Vince Zampella touched on the possibility of Titanfall 3. While he confirmed the studio has “no exact dedicated plans” and isn’t “currently” working on the series, the CEO revealed he would like to see it return.

“I hate to say yes, then people latch onto that, and then skewer you when it doesn’t come,” said Zampella, who acknowledged that he “would love to see it happen, is the real answer.”

Zampella added that if Respawn created a follow-up, it would need to take into account the studio’s newer fans, who were introduced to that universe through Apex.

“How do you do something that doesn’t confuse people that are Apex fans, but not necessarily Titanfall fans yet? It’s a hard question to answer.”

“It has to be the right thing,” Zampella explained. “It’s such a beloved franchise for the fans and also for us. If it is not the right moment in time, the right idea, then it just doesn’t make sense.”

Earlier in February, it was reported that a single-player game called Titanfall Legends was cancelled by Respawn’s parent company, Electronic Arts (EA).

Reports claimed that Titanfall Legends would not have been labelled as a third mainline Titanfall game, and would have instead offered a campaign mode for Apex Legends that expanded their shared universe.

Last month, Respawn opened a third studio to support the development of Apex Legends, with the Wisconsin-based studio intended to give the team more room for “experimenting” with the shooter.

